Situation along border sensitive: Army Chief

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is “stable” but “sensitive”, and asserted that Indian troops are maintaining a “high state” of preparedness to deal with any challenge.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Pande also said that both India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels to find a resolution to the remaining issues. Our operational preparedness continues to be at a high level, he said, noting that the Indian Army is maintaining adequate reserves to confront any security challenge in the region.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Pande said the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan is holding along the Line of Control (LoC) though there have been infiltration attempts. We are foiling infiltration attempts along the LoC, he said.