Situation along LOC can escalate any time: Army Chief

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday stated that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate at any time and India is prepared for a befitting response.

During interaction with media persons, General Rawat, who is to retire on December 31, said that India is fully prepared to tackle any situation.

He made the remark in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

On Monday, Indian Army foiled the Pakistan Army soldiers attempt to execute a Border Action Team (BAT) action against on the Indian post in Nathua ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector.

Two Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSB) soldiers were killed after Indian Army foiled a BAT action by them in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir. During counter attack, a 21-year old Indian Army soldier was killed after he was hit during firing.

"Pakistan carried out unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army responded effectively inflicting substantial damages to Pakistan Army," Indian Army had said in a statement

"In the exchange of fire, Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh attained martyrdom. Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh hailed from belonged to Hoshiarpur in Punjab and is survived by his parents," Indian Army had stated.