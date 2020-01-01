Six-year-old boy found dead near village outskirts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In an incident, a six-year-old boy was found murdered in Thoothukudi of Tamil Nadu. The deceased family members and villagers hold a protest by sitting on the national highway and demanding the arrest of the culprits on Tuesday.

Going into details, Nakulan (6) son of Jayashankar belongs to Ettayapuram near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district has gone missing on Monday. With this, the family members searched for the boy in the surrounding areas but couldn't trace him.

Immediately, they approached the police station and filed a missing case. On receiving the information, the police and villagers continued searching for the boy. They found the child's dead body lying in the bushes on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday morning. The boy was strangled to death with the wire. The police have shifted the body to the Thoothukudi government hospital for post-mortem.

In this context, the family members and villagers came down in large numbers on the Thoothukudi - Madurai national highway and protested demanding the arrest of the accused. This resulted in a heavy traffic jam on the NH.

The police higher officials reached the site and tried to control the situation and initiated the investigation. Upon receiving the information, the police took a person by name Amal Raj into their custody. The investigation revealed that Amal Raj is also involved in a murder case and got released from the jail. The investigation in the boys murder case is still going on.