Smart policing ensures zero incidents at UPITS 2025

Greater Noida, September 30: The Uttar Pradesh Police played a commendable role in ensuring the success, safety, and grandeur of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025), which concluded on Monday. With smart policing and advanced technology, the force set a new standard in security, traffic management, and public safety.

The event, attended by foreign delegates, VIPs, and lakhs of daily visitors, was conducted as a zero-incident affair under round-the-clock monitoring from the Control Command Centre. Drones, CCTV cameras, anti-drone systems, and other advanced tools ensured seamless arrangements.

Detailing the deployment, Additional Commissioner Police, Greater Noida, Rajeev Narayan Mishra said: “We had 7 DCPs, 14 ADCPs, 38 ACPs, 80 Inspectors, 300 SIs, 40 women SIs, and 1,400 constables on duty. Additionally, 150 women constables were deployed for women’s safety. To strengthen security, 7 PAC companies and 1 RAF company were also stationed at the venue.”

As part of this major initiative by the UP Police, special focus was placed on traffic management. To prevent congestion and traffic jams, 10 Traffic Inspectors, 20 Traffic Sub-Inspectors (TSIs), 450 Traffic Constables, and 3 ACPs (Traffic) were deployed. Their coordinated efforts ensured smooth traffic flow, allowing visitors to reach the venue without difficulty. The results were evident, as attendees experienced a seamless and hassle-free journey to the event site.

To strengthen the security arrangements of the venue and surrounding areas, the city was divided into 9 zones and 20 sectors. In addition, a control room was established, which remained active 24 hours and monitored all aspects of security. Through 550 CCTV cameras, the entire area was monitored continuously, ensuring immediate action on any suspicious activity.

Parking arrangements were also a crucial need of this event. For this, 7 parking sites were created to accommodate 15,000 vehicles. The maximum capacity was at NASA Parking, where 10,000 vehicles could be parked at once. Not only this, shuttle buses were also arranged to take people to the venue. This arrangement provided visitors coming to the event with easy parking options.

Under smart policing, the police adopted a digital approach. Visitors coming to the event were informed about the diversion plan through social media platforms so that they could reach the venue through the correct route. This reflected the system of smart policing, where technology was used to provide accurate information to the public and better manage traffic arrangements.

High-level security arrangements were made for visitors, with particular focus on foreign delegates and guests. Safe and convenient transportation was provided from their hotels to the UPITS venue. In addition, signboards were installed both at the venue and throughout the city to guide people and ensure they could reach the event site with ease.

In addition, heightened security measures were implemented, including the deployment of drones and anti-drone technology to safeguard the skies. These advanced technological interventions demonstrated the UP Police’s full embrace of smart policing and underscored their pivotal role in making the event both safe and seamlessly organized.