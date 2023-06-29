Smriti Irani Raises Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Meeting with George Soros Associate During US Visit

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, questioning the alleged meeting between its leader, Rahul Gandhi, and Sunita Vishwanath, a member of an organization associated with billionaire investor George Soros. Irani, in a press conference, raised concerns about Gandhi's association with individuals funded by Soros, who is purportedly involved in activities detrimental to India.



Irani highlighted a photograph showing Gandhi seated alongside Vishwanath as evidence of their interaction. Additionally, Irani asserted that Rahul Gandhi's visit to New York was coordinated by Tanzeem Ansari, the project director of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), which has ties to Jamaat-e-Islam, both recognized as hardline Islamist organizations.

Smriti Irani attended a press conference and stated that "When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by Soros? reported Zee News. She further pointed out that the association with George Soros goes beyond this instance. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, it was observed that the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation, an organization funded by Soros, accompanied Rahul Gandhi. She explained that what is particularly concerning is the connection with the Islamic Circle of North America. She highlighted that conducting a public domain search on the registration process for NRI interaction with Rahul Gandhi in New York would reveal the contact information of Tazeem Ansari.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, embarked on a ten-day trip to the United States starting from May 31. He engaged in various programs held in three cities: San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. Smriti Irani criticized the Congress party for the inclusion of the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation, an organization financed by George Soros, who was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Furthermore, the Union Minister noted that despite these developments, the Congress party has not refuted the meeting between Gandhi and Sunita Vishwanath.