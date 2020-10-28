Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid
Highlights
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday became the latest Union Minister to be infected by coronavirus.
New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday became the latest Union Minister to be infected by coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, Irani said: "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and AYUSH Minister Shripad Y. Naik were among those infected. Chief Ministers like Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka's B.S. Yediyurappa had also tested positive.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story