Smuggled gold worth Rs 10 cr seized from Bengal in last 24 hours

Kolkata: In the last 24 hours, two different central agencies have seized smuggled gold worth around Rs 10 crore from two placss in West Bengal.

First, the jawans of the 84th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized six gold bars from an India-Bangladesh bordering village in Nadia district. The market value of the seized gold is estimated to be over Rs 4.50 crore.

The BSF personnel also nabbed the person in possession of the gold bars, who has been identified as Sadrul Mondal (45), a resident of Ghoshpara in Nadia district.

During interrogation, Mondal confessed that he secured the gold from a Bangladesh-based agent and was supposed to hand it over to a person in Nadia district against a hefty commission,

A probe is on to identify the kingpins of the smuggling racket.

In a separate development, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold biscuits worth around Rs 5.50 crore from two places in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

Five persons have been arrested by the DRI from these two locations, who have been identified as Ismail Haque, Matiur Rahman, Rafikul Islam, Mizanur Pramanik and Sanju Pramanik, all residents of Cooch Behar district.