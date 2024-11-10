Smuggler dies after spending five hours in Ichhamati River along Indo-B’desh border: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) claimed on Sunday that a notorious cross-border narcotics smuggler, out on bail, died after spending nearly five hours in the cold waters of Ichhamati River along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF identified the accused as Babai Barai.

He added that Babai Barai, along with an accomplice, was fished out from beneath a bed of water hyacinths in the river around 4 am and taken to the Angrail Border Outpost in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.

“At the BOP, they were provided with blankets and served hot tea. A fire was also lit, so they may warm themselves. After a while, Barai started feeling uncomfortable and was rushed to the nearest hospital where treatment began. However, he died during the process. The exact cause of death will only be known from the autopsy report,” said DIG Pandey.

DIG Pandey added troops of the 5th Battalion, BSF, spotted four persons attempting to cross the IBB with some packages and sharp-edged weapons around 11 pm on Saturday.

“As the BSF jawans approached, the four attacked them. In an act of self-defence, a BSF personnel fired a shot in the air. On hearing the noise, two of the miscreants fled back towards India. The remaining two jumped into the river,” he said.

The DIG said a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the BSF secured the area immediately and searched both banks of the river.

“Two packages were recovered with 500 bottles of cough syrup that is classified as a banned substance under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

He added that the search continued and around 4 am, Barai and his accomplice were found under the water hyacinth.

“They scuffled with our jawans which led to minor injuries to the BSF personnel. The two were finally overpowered and taken to the Angrail BOP. We have come to know that Barai served a two-year sentence under the NDPS Act and was released in 2021. He was arrested again by the BSF on May 25 this year and was out on bail. He continued to smuggle narcotics and gold across the IBB, even after that,” Pandey said.

The officer claimed that despite being attacked and having information about Barai's criminal past, the BSF personnel provided all assistance and also rushed him to the hospital.

“The fact that his associate is in good health establishes the fact that all necessary provisions were made to keep the two warm and as comfortable as possible,” Pandey said.

He added that Barai's associate has been handed over to the local police station along with the contraband. A case has also been registered accordingly.