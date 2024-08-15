Social justice top priority for Modi government

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies. In her address to the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day, Murmu highlighted the steady progress of political democracy in India, asserting that it reflects advancements towards social democracy.

She noted that the nation thrives on its diversity and plurality, moving forward as a cohesive entity. "Social justice is a top priority for the Narendra Modi government, which has initiated unprecedented measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities," the president stated. She quoted B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, emphasising that "political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy" and said steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy.

The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected," she said. Murmu detailed several government initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised groups, including the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ), which provides direct financial assistance, and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), focused on improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). She also mentioned the NAMASTE scheme, designed to eliminate manual scavenging by ensuring sanitation workers do not engage in hazardous tasks.

The president stressed the importance of justice in its broadest sense, particularly in terms of gender and climate justice.