SOG commando injured in encounter

Berhampur: A commandant-rank officer of Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) was injured in an exchange of fire between security personnel and Maoists in a forest in Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

The gun battle took place at Indragarh jungle under Raikia police station area, bordering Ganjam district.

The injured commandant, Prem Singh Majhi, was initially admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Bhanjanagar and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. His condition was stated to be stable.

Kandhamal SP Harisha BC said the SOG jawans launched a combing operation in the area after getting reliable information about the gathering of a group of around 15 Maoists in the forest.

During the operation, there was an exchange of fire in which the SOG commandant suffered injuries, he said.

Some of the Maoists might have been injured too, but it has not yet been confirmed, the SP said. Search and combing operations were on in full swing in the area, and additional forces deployed.