Solar panels empowering UP farmers, says Yogi

Lucknow: At the "Partnership Conclave" held in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the pivotal role of technology, government schemes, and private sector collaboration in driving sustainable development and advancing the agriculture sector. The event, organised in partnership with the World Bank and the Gates Foundation, saw participation from representatives of several national and international institutions.

Highlighting the state’s challenges and accomplishments, CM Yogi underscored ongoing efforts to integrate farmers and the agriculture sector with cutting-edge technologies and modern resources. He showcased the state government's transformative achievements in recent years, noting that Uttar Pradesh’s farmers are now empowered through initiatives like solar panel installations, which have also positioned the state as a robust energy hub.

One of the state's landmark successes, according to CM Yogi, has been the eradication of encephalitis, a disease once deemed a "cause of death" in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "Before 2017, the disease claimed the lives of 1,500 to 2,000 children annually. However, through the combined efforts of the state government and organizations like WHO, the Gates Foundation, and UNICEF, encephalitis was completely eradicated within three years."

He said, "Solar panels have been provided to approximately 1 lakh farmers, effectively addressing irrigation and electricity challenges. Additionally, the state government has implemented significant measures to ensure affordable electricity for farmers."

Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, officials and dignitaries of the concerned departments were present in the conclave.