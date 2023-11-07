  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Soldier dies near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Soldier dies near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
x
Highlights

A soldier died on Tuesday while on duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Jammu: A soldier died on Tuesday while on duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Official sources said that Naik Rohan Patel lost consciousness while on duty near the LoC in Poonch district.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors said that he had succumbed en route.

"Medico-legal proceedings have been started,” sources said.

More details were awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X