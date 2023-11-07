Live
- 9% population has above Rs 50,000 monthly income in Bihar: Economic survey
- Delhi CM announces Diwali bonus for non-gazetted employees, daily-wagers of MCD
- PL Technical Research: BUY AB CAPITAL - TECHNICAL PICK
- Assam: Two suspected dacoits killed in police encounter
- A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
- IBM partners AWS to launch new Innovation Lab in India
- Daily Forex Rates (07-11-2023)
- K'taka CM takes dig at BJP's drought study tour, says it should approach Centre and get relief for state
- Cong govt in Karnataka "as good as dead", charges BJP veteran Yediyurappa
- PL First Cut - Mold Tek Packaging 2QFY24
Just In
Soldier dies near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
Highlights
A soldier died on Tuesday while on duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.
Jammu: A soldier died on Tuesday while on duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.
Official sources said that Naik Rohan Patel lost consciousness while on duty near the LoC in Poonch district.
“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors said that he had succumbed en route.
"Medico-legal proceedings have been started,” sources said.
More details were awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS