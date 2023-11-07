Soldier dies near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: A soldier died on Tuesday while on duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Official sources said that Naik Rohan Patel lost consciousness while on duty near the LoC in Poonch district.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors said that he had succumbed en route.

"Medico-legal proceedings have been started,” sources said.

More details were awaited.