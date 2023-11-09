  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K’s Uri

Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K’s Uri
x
Highlights

A soldier reportedly shot himself dead in border Uri town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Srinagar: A soldier reportedly shot himself dead in border Uri town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that the soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle in Mohra area of Uri.

"Police has registered a case in this incident and investigation has been started with the completion of medico-legal formalities," a source said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X