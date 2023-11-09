Live
- Dehradun Heist: Robbers strike at jewellery store, decamp with valuables worth Rs 15 crore
- UK to add India to safe states list; no asylum rights for Indian illegal migrants
- Parrikar usurped power by hoodwinking people over mining scam in 2012: Congress
- Paavana Starrer 'Rudri' releases directly OTT on Nov 9
- SC asks all HCs to register suo motu cases to monitor cases against MPs/MLAs (Lead)
- Railways Minister flags off Legends League Cricket with aim of promoting sports across India
- Nagaland Assembly passes Municipal Bill with 33% reservation for women
- ICICI Bank gets RBI nod for making ICICI Securities its wholly-owned subsidiary
- Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash
- 37th National Games: Kalarippayattu, the ancient art form finds fresh impetus with debut in Goa
Just In
Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K’s Uri
Highlights
A soldier reportedly shot himself dead in border Uri town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.
Srinagar: A soldier reportedly shot himself dead in border Uri town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.
Official sources said that the soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle in Mohra area of Uri.
"Police has registered a case in this incident and investigation has been started with the completion of medico-legal formalities," a source said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS