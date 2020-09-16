Soldier succumbs to injuries after Pak ceasefire violation

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier who was injured in the ceasefire violation in Rajouri area of Jammu succumbed to his injuries, the army said in an official statement today.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naik Aneesh Thomas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," Jammu based defence spokesman said this morning.

"Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Lt Col Devender Anand said while addressing the media.