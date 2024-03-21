Some in politics need to be launched repeatedly unlike startups

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying some in politics need to be repeatedly launched, much unlike startups that move on to other avenues in case one venture does not work out. Without naming anyone, Modi, while speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh here, said many people launch startups, while the number is much more in politics. Some "have to be launched repeatedly", he said. The startup ecosystem is experimental and moves on to a new one if a particular startup doesn't launch, he said, contrasting them with the ones in politics.