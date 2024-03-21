  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Some in politics need to be launched repeatedly unlike startups

Some in politics need to be launched repeatedly unlike startups
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying some in politics need to be repeatedly...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying some in politics need to be repeatedly launched, much unlike startups that move on to other avenues in case one venture does not work out. Without naming anyone, Modi, while speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh here, said many people launch startups, while the number is much more in politics. Some "have to be launched repeatedly", he said. The startup ecosystem is experimental and moves on to a new one if a particular startup doesn't launch, he said, contrasting them with the ones in politics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X