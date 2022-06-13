Sonia admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days. "Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23. The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said party leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Monday morning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The ED had issued summons to Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal.

"Rahul Gandhi will go to the ED office on Monday morning from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Congress MPs and working committee members will be present at the party office at 9.30 am on Monday," Singh told reporters here at a press conference.

When asked if the Congress MPs and working committee members would take out march to the ED office along with Gandhi, he said no decision has been taken on that yet.