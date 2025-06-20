Live
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Thursday, four days after being admitted for a stomach-related issue, the hospital said. The 78-year-old leader had been under medical care since June 15 for an abdominal infection. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Gandhi's condition is now stable. "She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis," he said.
