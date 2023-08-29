Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
Sonia to attend Opposition meet in Mumbai
Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend this week's meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai and the gathering will be see the unveiling of the...
Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend this week's meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai and the gathering will be see the unveiling of the Opposition grouping's logo.
Key leaders of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc, which has more than two dozen parties, will gather in a hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, "Sonia Gandhi will attend the INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai." He said the alliance's official logo will be unveiled during the gathering, where Opposition leaders will also discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The first meeting of the bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalised its name -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The grouping has been formed with an aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.