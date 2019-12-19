Sourav Ganguly brushes off daughter's posts against CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Act has gathered a lot of criticism from the common folk and intellectuals of the country. In latest, Sourav Ganguly's 18-year-old daughter took to her social media to condemn the government's move to grant citizenship for non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh within 5 years of stay in India.

Sana Ganguly shared an excerpt from Khuswant Singh's 'The End of India' on Instagram and wrote: "Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool's paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and Westernized youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don't go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to voids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive."

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

BCCI President @SGanguly99's daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

She was praised for being in a privileged position and taking a stance on the Just hours after the spirited post went viral, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly appealed to everyone on Wednesday to keep the 18-year-old out of the controversy.

He tweeted: "Please keep Sana out of all these issues, this post is not true. She is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly posted on Twitter.

A pan-India protest has been organized in various parts of India today. Section 144 has been implemented at Bangalore, Hyderabad, and parts of Delhi. The Internet has been suspended in parts of Delhi.