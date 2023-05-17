Sourav Ganguly To Get 'Z' Security From West Bengal Government

Sourav Ganguly, a former captain of the Indian cricket team and the former president of the BCCI, would now have Z category security protection. The choice was made on Tuesday after Mr. Ganguly's tenure of Y category security came to an end. According to the new security cover category, Ganguly would now have 8 to 10 police officers guarding him at all times.



An official added that a review was conducted in accordance with protocol as the VVIP's security cover expired, and it was decided to upgrade Ganguly's security cordon to Z category. The former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police officers guarding him under the new security plan.



Previously, Sourav Ganguly received three police officers from the special branch and an equal number of law enforcement officers to secure his Behala residence. The state secretariat's representatives visited Sourav Ganguly's Behala office on Tuesday. There was a meeting attended by concerned officers from the local police station and the Lalbazar Police Headquarters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Ganguly is now serving as the trainer for the Delhi Capitals team in this Indian Premier League (IPL), and he will return to Kolkata on May 21. On that day, he would begin receiving Z category security, the official continued.