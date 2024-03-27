Live
SP changes Moradabad candidate, drops sitting MP
The Samajwadi Party has cancelled the candidature of its sitting MP, S T Hasan, and has named Ruchi Veera as its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.
Moradabad (UP): The Samajwadi Party has cancelled the candidature of its sitting MP, S T Hasan, and has named Ruchi Veera as its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.
District magistrate Manvendra Singh said, “We have cancelled the form filed by S T Hasan and a new form has been filed for Ruchi Veera who is now the SP candidate.
Meanwhile, S T Hasan said, “Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are leaders of the party and they must have taken the decision after much deliberation. It is their party and they will decide who will contest.”
