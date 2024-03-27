  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

SP changes Moradabad candidate, drops sitting MP

SP changes Moradabad candidate, drops sitting MP
x
Highlights

The Samajwadi Party has cancelled the candidature of its sitting MP, S T Hasan, and has named Ruchi Veera as its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

Moradabad (UP): The Samajwadi Party has cancelled the candidature of its sitting MP, S T Hasan, and has named Ruchi Veera as its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

District magistrate Manvendra Singh said, “We have cancelled the form filed by S T Hasan and a new form has been filed for Ruchi Veera who is now the SP candidate.

Meanwhile, S T Hasan said, “Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are leaders of the party and they must have taken the decision after much deliberation. It is their party and they will decide who will contest.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X