SP spokesperson booked for ‘derogatory remarks’ against Yogi

An FIR was registered here against a Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a TV news debate.

The complainant, Raghvendra Singh Raju, national convenor of the right-wing group Hindu Raksha Sena, alleges that Manoj Kumar Yadav had made derogatory comments about the chief minister, leaders of Hindu organisations, the Savarna community, and also issued threats to RSS and BJP spokespersons.

According to the complainant, the remarks, which went viral on social media, were aimed at “spreading caste-based tension, provoking unrest, and gaining political popularity through conspiracy.” The complaint also demanded a police scrutiny into Yadav’s phone, alleging possible links with “Taliban or terror organisations.”

In response, Hazratganj police registered the FIR on Wednesday night under Section 353(2) of the BNS (Making statement with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public), Section 352 (Intentional insult), and Section 351(3) (Criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, Yadav dismissed the allegations, saying, “I have never said anything derogatory against anyone. I am not afraid of FIRs filed at the behest of narrow-minded people. Our fight against injustice will continue, no matter what.”