Flight Ops At Mumbai, Delhi Airports Hit After Technical Snag

Flight operations at major Indian airports, including New Delhi and Mumbai, were disrupted on Thursday morning due to a nearly two-hour technical glitch in Navitaire, a system used by airlines for reservations, check-in and boarding.

The issue surfaced around 6:45 am at Indira Gandhi International Airport, forcing airlines to switch to manual passenger processing during peak hours. This led to long queues, delays and congestion at check-in counters.

Multiple carriers were affected, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express. IndiGo restored its systems within about 25 minutes, while the Navitaire outage was fully resolved by around 8:25 am.

A similar situation was reported at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where passengers faced delays and crowding due to the same glitch.

The disruption revived memories of a major technical failure last November, when an Air Traffic Control issue at Delhi airport delayed over 800 flights. Delhi airport handles over 1,500 flight movements daily, while Mumbai manages around 1,000, making even short system outages highly disruptive.