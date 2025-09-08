Special train services between Katra, Sangaldan to start today for stranded passengers in flood-hit Jammu region

New Delhi: In a major relief effort for passengers stranded due to recent floods in the Jammu region, the Jammu division of Northern Railways has announced the commencement of special train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Reasi district and Sangaldan in Ramban district.

The services will begin on Monday, September 8, and will operate daily for five days, until September 12.

Heavy rainfall in the region over the past week led to flood-like conditions, severely affecting transportation and disrupting regular railway operations.

Many passengers, including a large number of pilgrims returning from the Vaishno Devi shrine, were left stranded at various locations across the Jammu division.

While special efforts were made to safely transport these pilgrims and provide essential services like food and water at major railway stations, the continued rainfall has hampered road connectivity in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In view of the ongoing challenges and to ensure public convenience, Northern Railways has decided to operate two special trains, numbered 04685 and 04686, between Katra and Sangaldan.

According to railway officials, these trains are intended to serve as an immediate transportation solution for residents and travellers stuck in flood-affected areas. The trains will make stops at several intermediate stations, including Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, and Sawalkot.

Train number 04685, running from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Sangaldan, will depart at 8:40 A.M. and reach its destination by 10:00 A.M. The return service, train number 04686, will leave Sangaldan at 2:15 P.M. and arrive in Katra at 3:45 P.M., covering the same stations in reverse.

Meanwhile, efforts to assess the damage caused by the floods are also underway.

On Saturday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed officials to form special teams to evaluate flood-related destruction in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

These teams are tasked with preparing detailed reports and proposals to request financial assistance from the Central government for the affected population of J&K.