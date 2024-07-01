Speed up rail project works, says Ray

Rourkela: Former Union minister and BJP leader Dilip Ray had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his recent visit to Delhi and discussed several key issues concerning Rourkela and its adjoining region.

Ray called for upgrading the 63-bed Railway Hospital in Bondamunda. As both Rourkela and Panposh stations have been included in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Ray requested Vaishnaw to expedite the development process of these stations.

Ray also brought the matter of the much-awaited Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Line Project to the notice of the Minister and urged him to expedite the work on the project. Once the project is completed, it will enhance connectivity, reduce travel time and facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between important industrial regions, thereby boosting economic activities and regional development, Ray said. The minister invited the Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line committee to a meeting and gave an assurance that the project work will be expedited, he said.

Ray has also called for upgrading Sub-Divisional Post Office, establishment of the detachment-free rake examination facility and Vande Bharat Rail Coach Manufacturing Unit and Railway R&D Facilities at Bondamunda as these initiatives will generate employment opportunities for the people of Rourkela.