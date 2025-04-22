Sports Hostel Sundargarh hockey champs

Jharsuguda: In a thrilling final of 5-a-side girls’ inter-State hockey tournament held in Jharsuguda, Sports Hostel Sundargarh defeated SAI Hostel Sundargarh 5-3 to clinch the championship title. The three-day tournament was organised under the aegis of the Jharsuguda District Hockey Association. Dilip Tirkey Sports Academy, Jharsuguda, prevailed over Sports Hostel Panposh by a close 5-4 scoreline, claiming the third position.

The champion team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs50,000 presented by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, who attended as chief guest. The runner-up, SAI Hostel Sundargarh, received a trophy and Rs30,000, presented by Ajay Pandey, Head of Vedanta Power Plant.

The teams securing third and fourth places — Dilip Tirkey Sports Academy and Panposh Hostel — were awarded Rs 10,000 each along with hockey sticks, sponsored by State Bank of India and handed over by Awadh Kumar Pandey, Manager, MCL Ib Valley.

The closing ceremony was attended by Sanatan Sahu, Secretary of Hockey Odisha; Subhadra Pradhan, former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team; Brajabandhu Bhoi, Additional District Magistrate and Secretary of Jharsuguda Hockey Association; and Kalu Charan Chaudhury, former coach of the Indian national team.

Ritika Tiga from SAI Sports Hostel was felicitated for her outstanding individual performance in the tournament. Addressing the gathering, MLA Tripathy assured that all possible support will be extended for the promotion of sports in the district.

He also appreciated Jeevan Mahanty, Vice President of Hockey Odisha and Tournament Coordinator, for successfully organising the championship. A large crowd witnessed the final match.