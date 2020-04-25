Sri Sri University and students extends hand in relief operations amid lockdown crisis

Cuttack, Odisha: Management is a science of solving social problems. This is one of the definitions taught to the students on their first day of joining the postgraduate programs at Sri Sri University. True to its motto of Learn, Lead and Serve, Sri Sri University has taken up the initiative of its own to help the society in this unforeseen situation like the COVID'19. Inspired and guided by the founder Poojya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the most innovative University of the nation, in collaboration with International Association for Human Values (IAHV) has started distributing food material to the needy in the villages around to the institution. Each packet comprises of 4Kg rice, 2 Kg Dal, 2 Soaps, 4 Biscuit packs. 5000 packets have been distributed benefiting 5000 families. 2000 packets have been given to Cuttack District Administration, local governing body in the State of Odisha, whereas 500 packets have been dispatched to the city of temples, Bhubaneswar.

Not only the institute, but the students and alumni have joined hands with equal zeal to provide relief in the respective areas of their dwelling place. Kanishka Pandey, BBA batch of 2014-17 has taken a young step to feed people around the city of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, since April 13, so that no one sleeps hungry and gets sufficient nutritious value and has vouched to continue doing the same until the lockdown is lifted back. Till date, he and his team have provided cooked meals to more than 5000 needy and distributed food grains every Wednesday helping 11 families which can cater to them for a month. To keep food nutrition at an optimum level and for the increase in immunity, special care has been taken to prepare the food with knowledge from ancient Indian wisdom on Ayurveda. He suggests special use of Black pepper, Cloves, Turmeric Powder, Arjun bark, bay leaves and Roasted cumin seed. Some of these spices also help in getting relief from cold and cough.

Inspired by the value of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' mantra, Aadesh Gupta, BBA batch of 2016-19 decided to serve the workers who came for other states to Bhilai in Chhatisgarh, for work and could not get back to their hometowns. Collecting money from locals, friends, family and batch mates of Sri Sri University, he and his team served for 18 days continuously and raised around Rs.55,000/-. More than fifty families have been served cooked food daily. Aadesh recollects a heart touching incident, when he and his friends were driving back home after distribution of food, they met a young mother with a nine-month baby in hand. She did not have a place to stay. They organised a safe place for her stay until the lockdown period gets over. The mother is served food and toddler is provided milk every day. The mother blessed him with tears of gratitude.

Kapil Motwani, BBA batch of 2016-19 realized that the demand for the masks has increased rapidly in Rajkot, Gujarat and so is the price. There were people who did not want to invest in PP&Es like the masks since the price was high and they would not understand the importance of wearing those. It was this time when he and his parents decided to make masks at home. They have made and distributed more than 3000 masks so far in the last 20 days.

Jatin Gulati, Masters in Good Governance and Public Policy batch of 2017-19 works on the Project Annapoorna in collaboration with SDM Central Delhi to provide food to at least 500 migrant workers with monetary aid and medicines as per their needs. They have raised around Rs. 6 lakhs apart from personal resources and have touched more than 8 lakhs lives till date. Sipra Ram, Doctoral Scholar distributed food materials, personal care products, masks to 50 families for the use of one month in Bisoi, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Sri Sri University not only make its student excellent professionals but also compassionate human beings who take responsibility for their country and community. Inspired by the founder and world-renowned humanitarian, Poojya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the students dedicate their lives for the betterment of the society along with their career.

The selfless service by the youngsters of today are greatly appreciated by all cross-section of the society and this is a testimony to the values for which the Institution was built. Sri Sri University is home to students and faculty from all the 28 states of India and nine countries of the world so far. Started in the year the of 2012 with the flagship program in Management, the University offers 43 programs for the forthcoming academic year 2020-21 in undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral studies, diploma and certificate programs. With a sprawling Campus of 188 Acres of architectural wonders and situated on the banks of the scenic and serene kathjodi river of the millennial city Cuttack, Odisha, it reminds one of ancient Nalanda and Taxila. It is also the recipient of many national, international awards.