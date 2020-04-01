SRM Group donates 1.15 crore to defeat COVID 19 virus

Chennai: The teaching, non-teaching and administrative staff of the SRM Group of Institutions have donated Rs 1.15 crore to defeat COVID 19 virus, at a time when the world is struggling to come to terms with the pandemic, that has affected the 197 countries.

The Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group, Dr. Paarivendhar, who is also a Member of Parliament of the Lok Sabha from the Perambalur Constitutency, has transferred the money to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.