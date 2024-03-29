Stalin Criticizes Palaniswami's Silence On Governor's Actions Despite AIADMK's Split From BJP

In a recent political altercation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin directed scathing criticism towards AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of remaining silent on crucial issues despite severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The exchange unfolded during an event where Stalin lambasted Palaniswami for what he perceived as a lack of oppositional vigor, particularly in holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi accountable for their actions.

Stalin contended that Palaniswami's mere assertion of leaving the BJP alliance did not absolve him of the responsibility to criticize the Prime Minister or the Governor for their alleged interference in state affairs. Pointing to Governor Ravi's purported obstruction of government schemes intended to benefit Tamil Nadu's populace, Stalin emphasized the necessity for opposition leaders to voice dissent against such actions. He criticized Palaniswami's apparent reluctance to confront the Governor, suggesting that it reflected either fear or a lack of integrity.

Additionally, Stalin questioned Palaniswami's commitment to "retrieving Tamil Nadu," asserting that the AIADMK leader should prioritize disentangling his party from its alliance with the BJP before addressing state matters. This exchange underscores the ongoing political tension in Tamil Nadu and highlights the contrasting approaches to governance and accountability between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK.