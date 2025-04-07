Stalin skips PM’s event

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a clear public assurance that Tamil Nadu will not be disadvantaged in the proposed delimitation exercise. He insisted that states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively curbed population growth, must not be punished with a reduced share of parliamentary seats.

Stalin made the remarks while deliberately staying away from the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, a high-profile event presided over by Prime Minister Modi. His absence was seen as a political statement amid ongoing concerns in southern states about the implications of the planned redrawing of parliamentary constituencies.