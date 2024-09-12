Start of Gram Nyayalayas will improve access to justice: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said establishment of Gram Nyayalayas across the country would help improve access to justice. An Act passed by Parliament in 2008 provided for the establishment of Gram Nyayalayas at the grassroots level for providing access to justice to the citizens at their doorsteps and to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to anyone because of social, economic or other disabilities.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the Centre and all states for taking steps to set up ‘Gram Nyayalayas’ under the supervision of the apex court.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO National Federation of Societies for Fast Justice and others, said only about five to six per cent of Gram Nyayalayas have been set up till now. “Some of the states are saying we don’t need Gram Nyayalayas because we have Nyaya Panchayats,” Bhushan told the bench, which also comprised Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan.

He said Nyaya Panchayats were not really the same as Gram Nyayalayas, which have judicial officers. The bench appointed a senior advocate to assist it as an amicus curiae in the matter.

“Sooner these Nyayalayas are established… it’s better for access to justice,” the bench observed. An advocate appearing for the Himachal Pradesh High Court told the bench that the high court has been writing to the state government since 2009 requesting for establishing Gram Nyayalayas.

The bench noted that the counsel appearing for the Himachal Pradesh High Court has stated that in spite of repeated reminders to the state for establishment of Gram Nyayalayas, no steps have been taken in the matter.