States told to notify Centre's guidelines on school safety

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to notify the Centre's guidelines on school safety and security. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) seeking the implementation of the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Education in 2021.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, said till date, only five states have notified the Centre's 2021 guidelines on School Safety and Security'. Disposing of the 2019 PIL, the bench directed the chief secretaries of the states and the UTs to ensure compliance. The senior lawyer said the plea attempted to depict the apprehension of parents who sent their wards to schools without any peace of mind regarding their safety.

"The aim and objective behind the guidelines are to enact self-contained comprehensive legislation to provide for the protection of all children from all kinds of exploitation and abuse and guarantee their physical, social, psychological and moral well-being," the plea said. "The safety and security of every child studying in school is the avowed purpose and intent behind the Guidelines, therefore, it is imperative that it should be implemented effectively and mandatorily within a defined timeline," it added.