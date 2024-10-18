Statues of Odia icons to be erected across State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to erect statues of Odia icons and other eminent personalities to make the youth aware of their contributions to the country’s freedom struggle and society.

The decision for installation of these statues in several districts was taken by the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture at a meeting chaired by Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Several proposals received from various public representatives, distinguished individuals and district administrations were discussed during the meeting.

After detailed deliberations, a list was prepared for construction and installation of statues of eminent personalities in different parts of the State.

As part of the plan, statues of Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal in Kendrapara, freedom fighter Dharma Singh Mandhata Majhi in Bolangir, poets Kuntala Kumari Sabat and Shekhar Chintamani Mohanty in Bhubaneswar, Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja in Berhampur, freedom fighters Gokulananda Mahanty in Bhadrak and Ratna Nayak in Keonjhar will be installed.

The statues of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai will be erected in Sambalpur, and that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and poet Madhusudan Das in Cuttack, writers Gangadhar Meher in Bargarh, Fakir Mohan Senapati and freedom fighter Bagha Jatin in Balasore, Buddhist scholar Dignaga in Puri’s Delang, Tamma Dora in Malkangiri and Baji Rout in Bhuban were finalised for installation, an official release said.

The statues of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and the first Odia Shankaracharya Shridhara Swami will also be installed.These people have “played a pivotal role in shaping our independence and identity”, the minister was quoted as saying. Through their writings, they have enriched the Odia language and literature and upheld the values of Odisha’s culture and heritage, he said.Their contributions, whether in the “fight for independence or the preservation of language and culture, are invaluable and a source of respect”, the minister said. These personalities are an enduring inspiration for the youth, he added.