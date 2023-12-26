Stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal commissioned into Indian Navy

New Delhi: INS Imphal, a stealth guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into Indian Navy on Tuesday. The ship is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions, the ministry of defence (MoD) said.

It is equipped with Brahmos missile, Torpedo, Rapid Gun Mount and Medium Range missiles. It is 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India, a defence ministry official said.

The MoD said that the warship is armed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) rocket launchers and Torpedo launchers, ASW helicopters, radars, sonar and Electronic Warfare systems.

INS Imphal has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section, achieved through efficient shaping of hull, full beam superstructure design, plated masts and use of radar transparent material on exposed decks, the official added.

MoD said that a unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of about 75 per cent highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The indigenous equipment include Combat Management System, Rocket Launcher, Torpedo Launcher, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System, and the Bow-mounted SONAR.

INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots, the official said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar was also present on the occasion.

INS Imphal, has the unique distinction of being the first warship to be named after a city in the North-east, underscoring the importance and contribution of the region and Manipur to the Nation and the Indian Navy. The ship sailed for her maiden sea sortie on April 28, 2023, and underwent comprehensive trials in harbour and at sea, with its delivery on October 20, 2023 marking a record time frame of less than six months, the official added.