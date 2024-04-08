Live
Step aside...no harm in taking a break
PK's advice to Rahul
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi should consider stepping back if the Congress does not get the desired results in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, political strategist Prashant Kishor suggested on Sunday. Kishor, however, said that for all practical purposes, Gandhi is running his party and has been unable to either step aside or let somebody else steer the Congress despite his inability to deliver in the last 10 years.
"This according to me is also anti-democratic," said Kishor while speaking to a news agency. "When you are doing the same work for the last 10 years without any success, then there is no harm in taking a break... You should allow someone else to do it for five years. Your mother did it," he said, recalling Sonia Gandhi's decision to keep away from politics following her husband Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and let P V Narasimha Rao take charge in 1991.