Stop playing songs glorifying drugs, FM radios told

New Delhi: The Centre has cautioned FM radio channels against playing songs or broadcasting content glorifying alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster/gun culture.

In an advisory to FM radio channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked them to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed in grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) and not air any content in violation thereof. The ministry is of the opinion that such content could affect children of impressionable age and could potentially lead to an increase in the "culture of gangsters", as was noted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA/MGOPA," the advisory said.

"In the event of the permission holder violating any terms and conditions of permission or any other provisions of the FM radio policy, the grantor shall have the right to impose the sanctions for suspension of the permission and prohibition of broadcast as prescribed therein," the advisory said.

The advisory was issued after the ministry found that some FM channels were playing songs or broadcasting content that glorified alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster and gun culture.

It said such content was in violation of the AIR Programme Code and the Centre had the right to impose sanctions for suspension of permission and prohibition of broadcast.

The Central government wants all FM radio channels to follow the same advertisement and programme codes that All India Radio (AIR) follows or any code prescribed by the Centre.

Sources in the Association of Radio Organisations of India said: "This advisory is specifically directed at Punjab since one of the channels there had mistakenly played songs by Sidhu Moosewala. There was an intervention by the courts as well and channels are going to be cognizant of that. Otherwise, all FM channels are sensitive and responsible enough to play songs that would not be harmful."