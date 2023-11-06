Stray dog enters classroom, bites Class 6 girl in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram : In a first of its kind incident, a stray dog entered a classroom in a school in Kerala's Palakkad on Monday and bit a girl student. This incident occurred at Mannarakadu in Palakkad and the victim was identified as Mheera, a Class 6 student. According to the victim’s father, the lesson was on when the stray dog entered the classroom.

"My daughter was seated in the first row and the stray dog bit her on the right hip. Seeing this, the teacher had to take a bag and chase away the dog," he said. "After the incident, she was brought to the hospital and given the necessary injections and we have been told she can return in an hour’s time," he added. He said another student was also brought and all are fine.

"The teachers had warned the students to keep away from the stray dogs and a person is reported to have been bitten by the same dog, outside the school premises," Mheera's father said.