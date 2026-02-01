Strengthening India’s Financial Ecosystem
Fintech and finance leaders highlight the Budget’s ecosystem-wide approach.
Rajeev Tiwari, Founder & CFO, STEMROBO
Budget 2026 reinforces the importance of a technology-enabled financial ecosystem. Continued focus on digital public infrastructure, policy predictability, and capital formation strengthens financial inclusion and innovation.
These measures enable businesses to design more accessible and efficient solutions while supporting long-term economic resilience.
Next Story