Strengthening India’s Financial Ecosystem

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 5:08 PM IST
Strengthening India's Financial Ecosystem
Fintech and finance leaders highlight the Budget’s ecosystem-wide approach.

Rajeev Tiwari, Founder & CFO, STEMROBO

Budget 2026 reinforces the importance of a technology-enabled financial ecosystem. Continued focus on digital public infrastructure, policy predictability, and capital formation strengthens financial inclusion and innovation.

These measures enable businesses to design more accessible and efficient solutions while supporting long-term economic resilience.

