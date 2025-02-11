‘Stricter rules must to counter allegations against EC officers’

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz, who was responsible for conducting the high-stakes elections in the national capital, has called for stricter measures to prevent people from levelling “baseless” allegations against EC officials. In an interview with PTI, she emphasised that while existing provisions under electoral laws provide safeguards, evolving political scenarios may require tougher regulations to maintain trust in the electoral process.

“There is a need for stricter measures when it comes to allegations against officers involved in the election process. The Representation of the People Act and other legal provisions offer sufficient safeguards, but given the changing political landscape, it will be good if some more strict measures can also be put up,” Vaz told PTI. Her remarks come after the fiercely contested Delhi polls, in which the BJP delivered a decisive blow to the AAP, ending its decade-long rule.

While the BJP secured 48 of the 70 seats, the AAP was reduced to 22 seats. As the CEO, Vaz played a crucial role in ensuring a free and fair election process in Delhi on behalf of the Election Commission.

This included overseeing poll preparations, implementing electoral guidelines, and addressing complaints from political parties and the public. She worked closely with district election officers (DEOs) and other officials to ensure transparency and strict adherence to the MCC. “We have a well-defined complaint monitoring system. At the start of the process, we informed all political parties about the mechanisms available for lodging complaints.

“Every issue raised -- whether online, through applications, emails, or even physically submitted complaints -- was thoroughly scrutinised as per the ECI’s guidelines,” she said. During the campaign, the AAP was particularly vocal in its criticism of the CEO’s office with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal accusing election officials of manipulating the electoral rolls and failing to act against alleged violations by the BJP candidates.

Responding to these allegations, Vaz reaffirmed that the EC followed all protocols to ensure fairness. “We strictly followed all ECI guidelines, scrutinised every complaint properly, and took necessary action.

Transparency was maintained throughout the process, and political parties were involved at every stage, from electoral roll verification to EVM checks and MCC enforcement,” she explained. One of the major challenges in this election was the heavy use of AI-generated content by political parties, which often targeted opponents through misinformation.

Addressing this issue, Vaz said, “To counter misinformation and deepfakes, we strictly followed the EC’s laid-out guidelines for social media monitoring. Any violation related to electoral rules was promptly processed and forwarded for action.” To combat misinformation, the CEO’s office launched an online portal called ‘Myth vs Fact’ to debunk false narratives surrounding electoral processes. “We actively updated this platform with clarifications to ensure voters received accurate information. Every day, we shared two to three myths along with verified facts to educate the public,” she said. She noted that during the peak election period, nearly 250 responses were issued, covering various topics from voter services and complaints to transparency measures. “Many complaints were also handled by the police, ensuring that electoral rules were enforced effectively,” she added.

Explaining the role of the CEO, Vaz said the officer, on behalf of the ECI, is responsible for the overall election preparedness and its execution. The CEO coordinates with DEOs and assistant returning officers (AROs) to ensure smooth polling and transparency. “In consultation with the AROs, the CEO acts on behalf of the ECI and ensures all election-related processes are conducted fairly. Political parties and the general public are kept informed about every step of the process,” she explained. Reflecting on the election process, Vaz described it as a fulfilling and well-coordinated effort. “Conducting an election is always a learning experience. This time, our team operated like a well-oiled machine, ensuring seamless execution. It is a memory I will cherish forever,” she said.

On the EC being seen by some as more of a moral authority than a strict enforcement body and losing parties often levelling allegations against it, knowing there are no serious repercussions, Vaz said, “We work according to the guidelines… It doesn’t matter also. There are already many relevant provisions available to us”.

When asked if she identified any loopholes in the election process, Vaz maintained that the ECI continuously refines and clarifies rules to address emerging challenges.