Strong tremors in Delhi as 4 quakes strike Nepal

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR on Tuesday after multiple earthquakes hit Nepal - of 4.6 and 6.2 magnitude within 25 minutes of each other, a third of 3.8 magnitude 15 minutes after, and a fourth of 3.1 magnitude 13 minutes later, at 3.19 pm.



The first earthquake hit at 2.25 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), there was also a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh at 3.27 pm and a 3.3 magnitude disturbance in Uttarakhand minutes later.

The epicentre for the strongest quake was 206 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 north of Lucknow.

On X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal."

The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the national capital region. Delhi-NCR residents reported strong tremors after the second earthquake and evacuated offices buildings.

Videos of people rushing out of buildings flooded social media.



“We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Tremors were felt in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Hapur and Amroha. Out of the districts bordering Nepal, tremors were felt by five of them.

Parts of Uttarakhand also experienced tremors. Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well, reports said. No reports of damage, injuries or deaths have emerged from Nepal so far.

On Monday tremors were felt in Assam and other north-east states after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Meghalaya. The quake hit at 6.15 pm. The epicentre in the North Garo Hills, three km from the district headquarters at Resubelpara.