Student From IIT Kharagpur Has Been Arrested For Cyber Stalking Of Delhi Schoolgirls

The arrest of a 19-year-old second-year student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, ended a two-month police hunt of a cyber-stalker pestering instructors and minor girls at a prestigious school in north Delhi previously this week.



The man, known as Mahavir Kumar, has been cyber-stalking women and girls at the school since 2019, according to Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (north). He stated that his actions increased once classes went online. According to Kalsi, the incident came into light, when police got a complaint of cyber-stalking of pupils from the principal of a prestigious private school in north Delhi on August 6.



The man took online classes, joined WhatsApp groups for the institution, and posted modified photos of minor females on social media. He even used voice shifting programmes to spoof as falsify his caller ID calls he made to the teachers, purporting to be various students. According to police, he also created phoney identities for youngsters on Instagram, and he has harassed roughly 50 minors and instructors.

According to the investigation, Kumar became friend of one student at the school in 2019 and then several others over time. When lessons were moved to the internet, several of the girls emailed him links. In the meantime, he began harassing and threatening the girls. The girls then went to the school to express their dissatisfaction.

When the school authorities approached the man, he gave them screen shots of his communication with the girls, in which the girls themselves had provided him the URLs to their classrooms, according to a police officer. The females were then suspended, but the young man continued to hack into the online classes, prompting school officials to contact the police.

The man stalked young women and called teachers from several overseas numbers. The stalker was also manipulating phone numbers and calling teachers using the students' numbers. The stalker modified icons in WhatsApp groups even without admin's authorization. DCP Kalsi added that he also shared modified images of several students on various social media networks.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police Department filed a complaint. During their inquiry, investigators discovered that the stalker harassed kids and teachers using at least 33 distinct virtual WhatsApp numbers.

After tracking email ids used to make accounts Kunar was arrested from Patna. He has been taken to Delhi and is been questioned by police.