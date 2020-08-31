Students at NATA centre complain of poor Internet

Chandigarh: Students appearing in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), held on Saturday, complained about poor Internet network/server problem at Sri Guru Ram Dass Preparatory School Skill Centre, Sector 19.

According to some students, Internet connectivity troubled them during two hours exam duration. "The test was computer based and had two parts. The first part of the test started at 12:30 pm and went smoothly, but during the second part, the server went down in between. The test screen logged out automatically.

I was unable to take the test due to some technical issue. Even invigilators present at the centre had no solution for the technical issue. We were made to sit there idle till 2:30 pm. I tried calling on the helpline contact number of NATA, but it was continuously busy," said Anandita, a student.

"There was no one at the centre to help students. Besides, there was no provision of thermal screening, social distancing or even availability of sanitisers. On the contrary, all things went on smoothly at an Ambala-based centre," said Lohita, another student.

"Invigilators had no connectivity with exam organisers. Majority of students faced poor internet connectivity issues. The organisers should have made proper arrangements for the test.

We demand re-conduct of exams, especially for students at the Sector 19 centre. We have already written to the higher authorities," said Parul, parent of a student, who appeared in the exam.