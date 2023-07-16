Students face hostel shortage in MKCG

Berhampur: Though 250 students got admission this year in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH), Berhampur, the medical does not have adequate hostel space to accommodate all students.

There are 13 hostels for both undergraduate and postgraduate students on the premises and two structures have been declared unsafe. The 1st Ladies Hostel, where 100 girls are accommodated, was declared unsafe and has been locked for the past one year.

Four batches of MBBS comprise 1,000 students and there is shortage of hostel accommodation for the fresh students, said MKCGMCH principal Santosh Kumar Mishra. The fresh students can be accommodated only when the old students vacate hostels, he said.

Though a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of two hostels on MKCG premises has already been finalised and fund sanctioned, the tender is yet to be floated. “We expect two new hostels once the tender process ends,” the Principal said.

With shortage of hostel seats, the students are scrambling for private facilities. When the students look for accommodation outside MKCG premises, they are charged exorbitant rates by the landlords. Security is also a major concern, sources said.

Meanwhile, the MKCG authority is planning for off-campus hostels to find a way out till two new hostels are set up inside the campus.

The MKCG students also faced a similar hostel crisis last year. But they were accommodated in Special Cabin Block meant for the patients.

The MKCG, the only referral medical college and hospital, has 21 departments and 370 seats for two-year PG course. There are 3 hostels to accommodate PG students. Seventy-five girls have been accommodated in House Surgeon Hostel and 190 Senior Residents accommodated in one hostel. Even in other institutions where adequate residential facilities aren't available on campus, they tie up with certain private accommodations and provide a list to students to ensure they move into a property registered with them which meets the required standards and charges are nominal.