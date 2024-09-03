Live
Subhadra Yojana web portal launched
Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the formal launch of Odisha’s flagship ‘Subhadra Yojana’ for women, the State government on Monday unveiled a dedicated web portal containing information about the scheme.The portal was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida, who is also in charge of the Women & Child Development department.
“The information available on the web portal is official and authentic,” Parida told reporters here. She said all information, including eligibility criteria and the application process, are detailed on the portal. The applicants can also lodge their grievances through it. Parida said women can register for the scheme free of cost from September 4.The scheme will be implemented for five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 financial years.The State government has made an outlay of Rs 55,825 crore for the scheme, and the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the programme.The first instalment will be provided to the beneficiaries on September 17, the date of its formal launch.