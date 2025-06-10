Live
Sudarsan congratulates Modi for completing 11 years in office
Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist and Padma awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Sunday, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 11 years of leadership through a powerful sand sculpture with the message “11 Years of Modi Era: A Jan Sevak’s journey to Build Viksit Bharat”, at the Puri beach. “
This message stands not just as a sculpture in sand, but as a symbol of progress, and a shared dream of Viksit Bharat. Over the past decade, under his dynamic guidance, India has witnessed a historic era of growth and renewal -- from world-class infrastructure and revolutionary digital transformation to bold economic reforms, grassroots empowerment and global diplomacy,” Pattnaik said. The renowned sand artist has created a six-foot-high sand sculpture, on the occasion of Modi completing 11 years of dedicated service as the Prime Minister of the country. He used about five tonnes of sand on the sculpture.
Students of Pattnaik’s sand art institution joined hands with him to complete the sculpture.
“People from across the country congratulated the Prime Minister for his 11 years of journey.
We express our heartfelt gratitude to our Prime Minister for his tireless leadership, unwavering commitment and transformative vision that has reshaped the destiny of our nation,” Pattnaik added.
Prime Minister Modi, who was sworn in on May 26, 2014, completed 11 years in office on May 26 this year. Riding on the massive popularity across the country, Modi ended the 30-year era of coalition politics in India in 2014.