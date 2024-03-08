Sudha Murthy Nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi Lauds 'Nari Shakti' on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made a significant decision by nominating Sudha Murthy, a distinguished writer, sociologist, and wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, to the Rajya Sabha.

President Draupadi Murmu announced the nomination, which was met with praise and well-wishes from Prime Minister Modi. Modi expressed his delight at Sudha Murthy's selection, emphasizing that her appointment on this special day symbolizes the strength and empowerment of women in India.

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Acknowledging Sudha Murthy's impactful contributions to social service, education, and philanthropy, Prime Minister Modi highlighted her remarkable endeavors that have left a lasting impression. He expressed his hope for a successful term in parliament for Sudha Murthy, underscoring the importance of showcasing the power and capabilities of women in leadership roles. The announcement was shared by Modi on Twitter, further amplifying the significance of Sudha Murthy's nomination.

Sudha Murthy, renowned for her multifaceted roles as a writer, educationist, and sociologist, is a respected figure known for her selfless dedication to both personal and societal causes. Despite her association with the tech giant Infosys through her husband, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy's humility and commitment to making a positive impact on society have earned her widespread admiration.

Recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award by the Government of India in recognition of her exemplary service to society, Sudha Murthy continues to inspire and uplift communities through her compassionate endeavours.