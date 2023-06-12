Suitable Position For Sachin Pilot May Be Announced By Congress Before Elections

According to Congress leaders, if the high command is satisfied that Sachin Pilot will remain in the party, the party will continue to communicate with him and may even announce a suitable position for him before the country's upcoming assembly elections.



At his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary on Sunday in Dausa, Pilot promised to fight injustice. Pilot, apparently referring to Gehlot, remarked that his requests were not intended to smear anyone. He mentioned that he will never act in such a way that people will loose trust over him.

He stated that “PMs and CMs come and go. What remains is people’s trust. I am not after any post. I am for people trust. In 20-25 years of my political career, I have done nothing to break this trust. And I want to not allow you to lower your trust on me," reported Hindustan Times

A functionary who wished to remain anonymous indicated that the Congress leadership would continue to closely monitor the Rajasthan scenario. According to him, the May 29 meeting between Pilot, Gehlot, and the party high command was very important and involved a thorough examination of the circumstance.

It is impossible to portray Pilot as the major ministerial face, as his supporters have asked, and the Gehlot camp may not accept his reinstatement as state congress chief, a second leader added while requesting anonymity. Some Congress leaders also suggested that Pilot could be appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee for the Rajasthan assembly election, which will take place at the end of this year.