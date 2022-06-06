Summer Fiesta-2022 concludes; children enthrall audience in DPS

Dhenkanal: Both teachers and management believe promotion of multi-talents among children is need of the hour.This is what the New Education Policy -2020 wants children should not be confined to teaching-learning, but to tap talents of children by organising several activities . This is the way Delhi Public School [DPS] , Dhenkanal, was conducting several activities for eight days under banner of Summer Fiesta -2022 . Children enthralled the audience by performing group dance and songs promoting their skills as well as patriotism , mythology in lush green ground on the DPS premises in the presence of heads of various schools .

Children of several schools participated in different events like dance, songs, aerobic, Taekwondo group programme and others in the last eight days . But DPS students exhibited their multi talents on valedictory programme of summer fiests in a colourful way. They performed yoga, depicted child Ramlila , group dance Taekwondo , aerobic , classical dance, value-based show and several others [ participation class III-Class XII] .

Addressing them DPS Dhenkanal pro vice-chairman Binod Dash inspired students to scale new heights with confidence and positive 'swabhiman' .

Kendriya Vidyalaya principal Ashok Kumar Mallik , Dhenkanal Education Officer Brahmananda Rout , Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir principal Abisekh Harishit , Sivani Charitable Trust Trustee Anita Padhi appreciated the students' performance and gave away prizes to external resource persons of repute who trained and were involved in practice session for the school children. Later students were given certificate of excellence and participation.