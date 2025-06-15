Summer hockey training camp ends in Belpahar

Jharsuguda: The week-long summer hockey training camp, organised by District Hockey Association of Jharsuguda, concluded on Friday at Belpahar English Medium School playground. The camp, which saw the participation of 55 young boys and girls, aimed at nurturing budding hockey talent in the region.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Brajabandhu Bhoi, Secretary of District Hockey Association and Additional District Magistrate of Jharsuguda. Addressing the gathering, Bhoi appreciated the enthusiasm of the young players and the efforts of the organisers in promoting hockey at the grassroots level.

As part of the event, 12 outstanding players were felicitated with hockey sticks sponsored by the State Bank of India, Jharsuguda. The presentation was a gesture to motivate young talent and support their sporting journey.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of coach Shakun Nayak and Physical Education Teacher of the host school Shanti Nayak.Their dedicated training helped the students improve basic skills and game techniques.

Belpahar English Medium School has been making its mark in hockey, having secured second place in the 2024 ICSE State-level Sub-Junior (U-14) Hockey Championship.With growing interest in hockey at the school and club levels, the district is witnessing a revival in the sport’s popularity, offering hope for a stronger future in Odisha’s hockey landscape.

Hockey Association of Odisha Vice President Jeeban Mohanty attended as Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries present were Kahnu Charan Pradhan, Secretary of School Managing Committee; Clement Ronald, Joint Secretary of District Sports Association; Jyoti Latt; and President Sanjay Kumar Mishra. The dignitaries highlighted the importance of discipline and regular practice in sports.