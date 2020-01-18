Support for CAA, NRC on wedding card in UP

A couple in UP's Sambhal has found a unique way to express their support for the implementation of the NRC and CAA.

The couple, Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are tying knot on February 3, have added a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding card saying, ''We support CAA and NRC''.

Their wedding card has become the talk of the town. Mohit told reporters, "We thought that we could spread awareness on the issue through our wedding card which has become the talking point."